LONDON, June 3 Everton, searching for a successor to David Moyes, have reached an agreement with Wigan Athletic over compensation for their manager Roberto Martinez, the BBC reported on Monday.

"Bill Kenwright (Everton chairman) and myself have agreed a deal," Wigan chairman Dave Whelan told the BBC.

Spaniard Martinez asked to leave Wigan last week having guided the club to FA Cup glory before being relegated from the Premier League.

Everton lost Moyes to champions Manchester United after Alex Ferguson's retirement last month.

