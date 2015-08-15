LONDON Aug 15 Everton manager Roberto Martinez called for unity at the club after supporters staged a protest against chairman Bill Kenwright and the board of directors during Saturday's 3-0 win at Southampton.

A plane displaying a banner reading 'Kenwright & Co #timeto go NSNO' flew over the ground while Everton were registering their Premier League victory.

'NSNO' is a reference to Everton's Latin motto 'Nil satis nisi optimum' (nothing but the best is good enough).

"We need to be together, help each other and push in the same direction because that makes a difference," Martinez was quoted as telling the BBC.

"The chairman is an incredible Evertonian who has done a fantastic job over the years. Only he knows the effort he had to put in for the football club."

A group of supporters are unhappy with the level of investment in the team.

Joe Jennings, editor of the fan website School of Science, told the Daily Mirror on Friday: "The time has come for Bill Kenwright to accept his performance as chairman has been unacceptable and to let go of the club".

Everton are third in the league with four points from two matches.