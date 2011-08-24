LONDON Aug 24 Chelsea have completed the
signing of Spain winger Juan Mata from Valencia on a five-year
deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Mata will be available to play against Norwich City on
Saturday having already trained with the squad, Chelsea said on
their website (www.chelseafc.com).
Valencia, third in La Liga last season, had wanted around 30
million euros ($43.26 million) for Mata, according to media
reports.
"Right from the first moment there have been good feelings
all around me,' Mata told the website. "Training has been great
and the players are a great group to train with.
"Valencia was a big club anyway, but I have left to join a
bigger club, and it is all about the opportunity to win trophies
and I have that here."
The 23-year-old left-winger is the third Spanish player to
join Chelsea this year. Fellow World Cup winner Fernando Torres
joined from Liverpool last season and midfielder Oriol Romeu
signed from Barcelona this month.
Mata has 11 caps and been a mainstay of the Valencia side
since 2008 with his speed and goals marking him out as one of
Europe's most exciting wide men.
Chelsea have also signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku in
the transfer window as new coach Andre Villas-Boas looks to
snatch back the Premier League title from Manchester United.
"He (Villas Boas) said he wanted Chelsea this season to play
more attacking football, and that I would be a big part of
that," said Mata.
"The plan is that I can play on either flank, or even in the
middle, playing in between the lines of midfield and attack. I
like to keep the ball and use it well, I am an attacking player
and, above all, I like to set up goals and score them also."
