(Repeats, changes to week 14)

LONDON Nov 30 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 14 of the Premier League:

Manchester City v Chelsea

* Chelsea have won seven in a row in the Premier League

* City's Sergio Aguero and Chelsea's Diego Costa have both struck 10 league goals so far

* City won 3-0 home and away against Chelsea last season

* Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in April

* City's Kevin De Bruyne has the most assists in the Premier League this season

- - - -

Crystal Palace v Southampton

* Palace are on a six-match losing streak

* Southampton have conceded just three goals in their last six Premier League meetings against Crystal Palace.

* Palace have only won one of 14 Premier League matches against Southampton

* Palace have not kept a league clean sheet this season

* Charlie Austin has six goals for Southampton this season

- - - -

Stoke City v Burnley

* Burnley are bottom of the table on away form

* Stoke are fourth on form over the last eight matches

* Stoke have lost only once in the last eight games

* Burnley have lost their last two games

* Stoke have conceded five goals in their last eight games

- -

Sunderland v Leicester City

* After 13 games last season Leicester had 28 points -- this season they have 13

* Sunderland have won two of their last three games

* Jermain Defoe has been involved in 75 percent of Sunderland's goals this season, more than any other player

* Leicester are without a win in four league matches

* Jamie Vardy has only two league goals for Leicester this season

- - - -

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City

* Tottenham have won only one of their last six league games

* Swansea are yet to beat Tottenham in 10 Premier League meetings

* Swansea beat Crystal Palace 5-4 last week

* Tottenham have the joint best defensive record this season

* Leroy Fer has scored six league goals for Swansea this season

- - - -

West Bromwich Albion v Watford

* Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes saved two penalties in this fixture last season

* West Brom are unbeaten in their last three matches

* Etienne Capoue has fired five league goals for Watford this season

* One point separates the teams in the table

* West Brom failed to score against Watford last season

- - - -

West Ham United v Arsenal

* West Ham have only two league wins in six at their new London Stadium home

* West Ham are without a win in their last four league games

* Arsenal are unbeaten since the opening day of season

* West Ham have not beaten Arsenal at home since 2006

* Theo Walcott has scored five Premier League goals against West Ham

- - - -

Bournemouth v Liverpool

* Bournemouth have never beaten Liverpool

* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 league games

* Liverpool are top scorers in the Premier League with 32 goals

* Both teams have recorded 6-1 victories this season

* Liverpool won both meetings against Bournemouth last season

- -

Everton v Manchester United

* United have won 15 times at Goodison Park in the Premier League

* Everton are without a win in eight league matches

* United have won only one of their last seven in the league

* United boss Jose Mourinho is facing a touchline ban

* Everton have won three of their last four league games at home to United

- - - -

Middlesbrough v Hull City

* Hull City have never won in the Monday Premier League match

* After a bright start Hull have won only once in 10 league games

* Hull reached the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday

* This is only the third Premier League clash between the sides

* Boro have drawn an equal-high six in the league this season (Reporting by Martyn Herman)