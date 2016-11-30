(Repeats, changes to week 14)
LONDON Nov 30 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 14 of the Premier League:
Manchester City v Chelsea
* Chelsea have won seven in a row in the Premier League
* City's Sergio Aguero and Chelsea's Diego Costa have both struck 10 league goals so far
* City won 3-0 home and away against Chelsea last season
* Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in April
* City's Kevin De Bruyne has the most assists in the Premier League this season
- - - -
Crystal Palace v Southampton
* Palace are on a six-match losing streak
* Southampton have conceded just three goals in their last six Premier League meetings against Crystal Palace.
* Palace have only won one of 14 Premier League matches against Southampton
* Palace have not kept a league clean sheet this season
* Charlie Austin has six goals for Southampton this season
- - - -
Stoke City v Burnley
* Burnley are bottom of the table on away form
* Stoke are fourth on form over the last eight matches
* Stoke have lost only once in the last eight games
* Burnley have lost their last two games
* Stoke have conceded five goals in their last eight games
- -
Sunderland v Leicester City
* After 13 games last season Leicester had 28 points -- this season they have 13
* Sunderland have won two of their last three games
* Jermain Defoe has been involved in 75 percent of Sunderland's goals this season, more than any other player
* Leicester are without a win in four league matches
* Jamie Vardy has only two league goals for Leicester this season
- - - -
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City
* Tottenham have won only one of their last six league games
* Swansea are yet to beat Tottenham in 10 Premier League meetings
* Swansea beat Crystal Palace 5-4 last week
* Tottenham have the joint best defensive record this season
* Leroy Fer has scored six league goals for Swansea this season
- - - -
West Bromwich Albion v Watford
* Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes saved two penalties in this fixture last season
* West Brom are unbeaten in their last three matches
* Etienne Capoue has fired five league goals for Watford this season
* One point separates the teams in the table
* West Brom failed to score against Watford last season
- - - -
West Ham United v Arsenal
* West Ham have only two league wins in six at their new London Stadium home
* West Ham are without a win in their last four league games
* Arsenal are unbeaten since the opening day of season
* West Ham have not beaten Arsenal at home since 2006
* Theo Walcott has scored five Premier League goals against West Ham
- - - -
Bournemouth v Liverpool
* Bournemouth have never beaten Liverpool
* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 league games
* Liverpool are top scorers in the Premier League with 32 goals
* Both teams have recorded 6-1 victories this season
* Liverpool won both meetings against Bournemouth last season
- -
Everton v Manchester United
* United have won 15 times at Goodison Park in the Premier League
* Everton are without a win in eight league matches
* United have won only one of their last seven in the league
* United boss Jose Mourinho is facing a touchline ban
* Everton have won three of their last four league games at home to United
- - - -
Middlesbrough v Hull City
* Hull City have never won in the Monday Premier League match
* After a bright start Hull have won only once in 10 league games
* Hull reached the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday
* This is only the third Premier League clash between the sides
* Boro have drawn an equal-high six in the league this season (Reporting by Martyn Herman)
