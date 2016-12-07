LONDON Dec 7 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 15 of the Premier League:
Watford v Everton
*Everton have one clean sheet in their last 10 league games
*Last season's game at Vicarage Road ended 1-1
*Etienne Capoue is Watford's top scorer with five goals
*Both sides have five wins this season
*Romelu Lukaku has scored seven of Everton's goals
*Watford have not beaten Everton in any competition since a
2-1 win at Vicarage Road in 1987
- - - -
Arsenal v Stoke City
*Arsenal are unbeaten in the league since the opening day
*Alexis Sanchez is the league's joint top scorer on 11 goals
*Stoke have not won at Arsenal since 1981
*Visitors have yet to take a point at the Emirates
*The Potters have won five of their last seven games
- - - -
Burnley v Bournemouth
*Burnley have lost their last three matches
*All four of Burnley's wins this season have been at home
*Bournemouth beat Liverpool 4-3 on Sunday
*The visitors last played at Burnley in 2013, drawing 1-1
*Cherries' boss Eddie Howe managed Burnley in 2011/12
*This is the teams' first meeting in the Premier League
- - - -
Hull City v Crystal Palace
*Palace have lost six of their last seven league games
*Visitors are 14th in the standings, Hull second from bottom
*Hull have eight defeats from their last 10 league games
*The Tigers are chasing their fourth win of the season
*Hull's goal difference of -18 is the Premier League's worst
*It will be Alan Pardew's 300th Premier League match as
manager
- - - -
Swansea City v Sunderland
*Swansea are in last place, two points behind Sunderland
*Swansea have the worst defensive record in the league
*Sunderland have won three of their last four matches
*Jermain Defoe has scored 250 goals in English club football
*Defoe hit a hat-trick in last season's 4-2 win at Swansea
- - - -
Leicester City v Manchester City
*Leicester have taken just 13 points from 14 games
*Champions are two points above the drop zone
*Jamie Vardy has gone 16 games for Leicester without scoring
*City's top scorer Sergio Aguero is serving a four-match ban
*Guardiola's side have won six of their seven away matches
- - - -
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
*Chelsea have won eight in a row in the Premier League
*League leaders had nine successive league wins in 2006/07
*Diego Costa is the league's joint top scorer with 11 goals
*West Brom have taken 10 points from the last four games
*The Baggies drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge last season
- - - -
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
*United have drawn six of their last eight league games
*United have drawn their last three matches 1-1
*United have not won at home in the league since September
*Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored six goals in five games
*Spurs will go nine points clear of United if they win
*Harry Kane is yet to score against United in five
Premier League appearances
- - - -
Southampton v Middlesbrough
*The two sides have exactly the same -2 goal difference
*Southampton have won only one of their last six games
*The Saints play in the Europa League on Thursday
*Promoted Middlesbrough are four points clear of drop zone
*Charlie Austin has scored six goals for Southampton
- - - -
Liverpool v West Ham United
*Liverpool are the league's top scorers with 35 goals
*Liverpool have also scored the most first-half goals (19)
*The Reds are four points behind leaders Chelsea
*West Ham are one point above the relegation zone
*The Hammers have not won in the league since October
