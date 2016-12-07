LONDON Dec 7 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 15 of the Premier League:

Watford v Everton

*Everton have one clean sheet in their last 10 league games

*Last season's game at Vicarage Road ended 1-1

*Etienne Capoue is Watford's top scorer with five goals

*Both sides have five wins this season

*Romelu Lukaku has scored seven of Everton's goals

*Watford have not beaten Everton in any competition since a

2-1 win at Vicarage Road in 1987

- - - -

Arsenal v Stoke City

*Arsenal are unbeaten in the league since the opening day

*Alexis Sanchez is the league's joint top scorer on 11 goals

*Stoke have not won at Arsenal since 1981

*Visitors have yet to take a point at the Emirates

*The Potters have won five of their last seven games

- - - -

Burnley v Bournemouth

*Burnley have lost their last three matches

*All four of Burnley's wins this season have been at home

*Bournemouth beat Liverpool 4-3 on Sunday

*The visitors last played at Burnley in 2013, drawing 1-1

*Cherries' boss Eddie Howe managed Burnley in 2011/12

*This is the teams' first meeting in the Premier League

- - - -

Hull City v Crystal Palace

*Palace have lost six of their last seven league games

*Visitors are 14th in the standings, Hull second from bottom

*Hull have eight defeats from their last 10 league games

*The Tigers are chasing their fourth win of the season

*Hull's goal difference of -18 is the Premier League's worst

*It will be Alan Pardew's 300th Premier League match as

manager

- - - -

Swansea City v Sunderland

*Swansea are in last place, two points behind Sunderland

*Swansea have the worst defensive record in the league

*Sunderland have won three of their last four matches

*Jermain Defoe has scored 250 goals in English club football

*Defoe hit a hat-trick in last season's 4-2 win at Swansea

- - - -

Leicester City v Manchester City

*Leicester have taken just 13 points from 14 games

*Champions are two points above the drop zone

*Jamie Vardy has gone 16 games for Leicester without scoring

*City's top scorer Sergio Aguero is serving a four-match ban

*Guardiola's side have won six of their seven away matches

- - - -

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion

*Chelsea have won eight in a row in the Premier League

*League leaders had nine successive league wins in 2006/07

*Diego Costa is the league's joint top scorer with 11 goals

*West Brom have taken 10 points from the last four games

*The Baggies drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge last season

- - - -

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

*United have drawn six of their last eight league games

*United have drawn their last three matches 1-1

*United have not won at home in the league since September

*Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored six goals in five games

*Spurs will go nine points clear of United if they win

*Harry Kane is yet to score against United in five

Premier League appearances

- - - -

Southampton v Middlesbrough

*The two sides have exactly the same -2 goal difference

*Southampton have won only one of their last six games

*The Saints play in the Europa League on Thursday

*Promoted Middlesbrough are four points clear of drop zone

*Charlie Austin has scored six goals for Southampton

- - - -

Liverpool v West Ham United

*Liverpool are the league's top scorers with 35 goals

*Liverpool have also scored the most first-half goals (19)

*The Reds are four points behind leaders Chelsea

*West Ham are one point above the relegation zone

*The Hammers have not won in the league since October

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)