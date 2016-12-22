Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
Dec 22 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 18 of the Premier League (all matches Dec. 26 unless stated):
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
*Arsenal lost their last two games 2-1 from winning positions
*Arsenal have not lost three league games in a row since 2012
*Sanchez has had a hand in 18 goals in 17 games for Arsenal
*Albion have only won once at Arsenal in the Premier League
*Arsenal have lost one of their last 11 league games against Albion
*Arsenal will be without Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla and Mustafi
Burnley v Middlesbrough
*New signing Barton unable to play for Burnley until January
*Boro winger Ramirez fit again after foot injury
*Both sides have scored just 16 league goals each this season
*Burnley have not beaten Boro in six meetings
*Boro have not had successive top-tier victories since 2008
Chelsea v Bournemouth
*Chelsea's Costa and Kante suspended
*Blues seeking a club-record 12th successive league win
*Chelsea's Batshuayi set for first Premier League start
*Ake, on loan to Bournemouth from Chelsea, cannot play
*Murray gave Cherries 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge last season
Leicester City v Everton
*Leicester striker Vardy begins his three-match ban
*Ranieri's side were top at Christmas last year, now 15th
*Foxes have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 league games
*Everton keeper Stekelenburg doubtful
*Leicester's last Premier League Boxing Day win was in 1998
Manchester United v Sunderland
*United's Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in his last two games
*United have won their last four games
*Moyes has a better win ratio as United manager than Mourinho
*Defoe has more Boxing Day goals than any other Premier League player
*Ex-United defender Love likely to start for Sunderland
Swansea v West Ham United
*Swansea manager Bradley has lost six of his first 10 games
*Club has backed Bradley but some fans have turned on him
*Carroll likely to start as Hammers seek third successive win
*Sakho injured and Obiang suspended for West Ham
*Victory could propel West Ham into top half of table
Hull City v Manchester City
*Fernandinho back for City after ban, Aguero still suspended
*City's Zabaleta begins a spell out with a knee injury
*Hull are without a league win since Hernandez was injured
*City have lost one of their last eight top flight matches
*21 of 24 sides bottom at Christmas have been relegated
Watford v Crystal Palace
*Palace boss Pardew under pressure after one win in 11 games
*Pardew has lost 22 games this year, one off the Premier League record
*Watford have won their last two home games
*Palace have sold out their ticket allocation for the game
*Watford playmaker Pereyra out after knee surgery
Liverpool v Stoke City (Dec. 27)
*Liverpool striker Sturridge in line to start
*Coutinho still out injured and defender Matip doubtful
*Stoke midfielder Allen returns to former club
*Stoke's Shaqiri seeking a recall
*Liverpool's Origi has scored five times in last six games
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (Dec. 28)
*Spurs have not won away in eight games in all competitions
*Saints' top scorer Austin still out with shoulder injury
*Rodriguez may start after scoring twice against Bournemouth
*Spurs boss Pochettino says "bravery" is the key to his philosophy
*Southampton up to a season-best seventh (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Brian Homewood)
