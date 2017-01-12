Soccer-Midfielder Romeu signs new contract with Southampton
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
LONDON Jan 12 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 21 of the Premier League on Jan. 14 and 15 (1500 unless stated):
- - - -
Jan. 14
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1230)
*Tottenham have won their last five league matches
*Spurs ended Chelsea's 13-match winning run last time out
*Mauricio Pochettino's side are seven points behind Chelsea
*West Brom have won six of their last 10 league games
*The two sides drew 1-1 at The Hawthorns in October
-
Burnley v Southampton
*Southampton have lost their last three league games
*Burnley have won their last three home matches
*The teams are separated by two places and one point
*Saints beat Burnley 3-1 at St Mary's in October
-
Hull City v Bournemouth
*Hull are on a run of nine league matches without victory
*Bournemouth won previous away league match 3-0 at Swansea
*Hull are bottom with three wins in 20 league matches
*Ninth-placed Bournemouth beat Hull 6-1 at home in October
-
Sunderland v Stoke City
*Both sides have one win in their last six league games
*Sunderland's Defoe is joint fourth top scorer with 11 goals
*Stoke won 2-0 at home when the teams met in October
*Sunderland held Liverpool 2-2 in their previous home match
-
Swansea City v Arsenal
*Swansea ended four-game losing run with 2-1 win at Palace
*Arsenal recovered from 3-0 down for 3-3 draw at Bournemouth
*Arsenal beat Swansea 3-2 at the Emirates in October
*Arsenal's Giroud has 12 goals from last 17 shots on target in all competitions
-
Watford v Middlesbrough
*Boro will be looking for first win in four league matches
*Watford are on run of five league games without a win
*Watford won 1-0 at Boro in October
*Watford have not lost any of their last six league contests with Middlesbrough (W4 D2)
*Only Tottenham (14), Chelsea (15) and Man United (19) have conceded fewer league goals this season than Middlesbrough (22)
-
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
*Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four visits to West Ham
*West Ham's only win in a London derby this season came at Selhurst Park, while Palace have lost all four of their London derbies this season.
*Lanzini has scored in all three of his league matches against Palace
*Cabaye has scored three goals in last three league games against West Ham
-
Leicester City v Chelsea (1730)
*Chelsea won three of last four league games at Leicester
*Chelsea can beat a reigning champion twice in the same season for the first time since 2009/10, when they ended up winning the title.
*18 of the 21 Premier League points Leicester have won this season have come at home
*Diego Costa has had a hand in 11 goals in his last 11 away league appearances (nine goals, two assists)
-
Everton v Manchester City (Jan 15, 1330)
*Everton are winless in their last seven league matches against City
*Stekelenburg saved two penalties in Everton's 1-1 draw against City in October
*Three of Everton's last five league goals against City have been scored by Lukaku
*Toure has been directly involved in six goals in nine previous league appearances against Everton(three goals and three assists)
-
Manchester United v Liverpool (1600)
*This will be the 50th Premier League meeting between the teams with United having won 27 of the previous 49
*Only Steven Gerrard (8) has scored more goals in this league fixture than Wayne Rooney
*Rooney could become the 21st player to reach 450 career Premier League appearances should he play
*Juan Mata has had a hand in five goals in his last four league appearances against Liverpool, scoring three and assisting two
*Adam Lallana has been involved in 14 league goals this season (seven goals, seven assists); more than any other English player (Reporting by Alan Baldwin/Rex Gowar, editing by Toby Davis)
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.