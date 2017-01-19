LONDON Jan 19 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 22 of the Premier League on Jan. 21 and 22 (1500 unless stated):

- - - -

Jan 21

Liverpool v Swansea City (1230)

*Liverpool have won four of their last six league games

*The Reds have yet to lose at home this season

*Liverpool won 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium in October

*Swansea have never won at Anfield in the Premier League

*Swansea have conceded more goals (49) than any rivals

-

Crystal Palace v Everton

*Everton have beaten Palace once in last seven league games

*Everton's last away league defeat at Palace was in 1994.

*The two sides drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in September

*Everton's Lukaku faces Belgian team mate Benteke

*Palace are 17th in the league, Everton seventh

-

Stoke City v Manchester United

*Stoke have won their last two matches

*Manchester United are on a 12-game unbeaten league run

*Stoke's Crouch is one goal away from a Premier League 100

*United's Ibrahimovic has 14 league goals in 21 games

*United and Stoke drew 1-1 at Old Trafford in October

-

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

*Sunderland are second from bottom, West Brom eighth

*The two have drawn four of their last five league meetings

*Sunderland last won a league game at the Hawthorns in 2006

*Jermain Defoe has scored 12 of Sunderland's 20 goals

*Eleven of West Brom's 28 goals have been from headers

-

Middlesbrough v West Ham United

*Boro have not beaten West Ham in their last eight meetings

*West Ham have won just once in 11 trips to the Riverside

*Middlesbrough have yet to score or concede in 2017

*Hosts are 16th in the standings, West Ham 12th

*Middlesbrough have the lowest goal tally in the top flight

-

Bournemouth v Watford

*Neither club has beaten the other in the Premier League

*Their last meeting in October ended 2-2

*Bournemouth are 11th, Watford 14th

*Neither side has won since December

*Watford last won a league game at Bournemouth in 1997

-

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

*Spurs have won their last three league games against City

*Only Chelsea have won more times at the Etihad than Spurs

*Spurs are on a six-game winning streak

*Spurs have never won seven successive Premier League games

*City are fifth, Spurs second in the table

-

Jan 22

Southampton v Leicester City (1200)

*Leicester have never won a Premier League game at St Mary's

*Last season's fixture ended 2-2 with two Jamie Vardy goals

*The Foxes have not won away in the league since April 2016

*Southampton have the league's second lowest goal tally

*Champions Leicester are three points behind Southampton

-

Arsenal v Burnley (1415)

*Arsenal have beaten Burnley in six of the last seven games

*Giroud has scored for four league matches in a row

*Only three Burnley players have scored away this season

*Burnley have taken just one point from away games

*Arsenal are fourth, Burnley 10th

-

Chelsea v Hull City (1630)

*Chelsea are seven points clear of Spurs at the top

*The leaders are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Hull

*Hull's only Premier League goal at Chelsea was in 2009

*Hull have won twice in three games under manager Silva

*Chelsea have kept 12 clean sheets in 21 games