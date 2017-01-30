LONDON Jan 30 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 23 of the Premier League on Jan. 31 and Feb 1 (1945 unless stated):

- - - -

Jan. 31

Arsenal v Watford

*Arsenal have won their last seven league games v Watford

*The Gunners are unbeaten in last five matches

*Watford are 14th in the table, Arsenal second

*Hornets have one win and six defeats in last 10 games

*Watford have gone seven games without a win

-

Swansea City v Southampton

*Southampton have won on their last three trips to Swansea

*Last three games at Liberty Stadium ended 1-0 to Saints

*Visitors have scored 22 goals in 22 games

*Swansea have conceded more (51) than any of their rivals

*Swansea are two points clear of the relegation zone

-

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

*Sunderland have not beaten Spurs in 13 league matches

*Sunderland's Jermain Defoe scored 91 league goals for Spurs

*Defoe has only once scored against Spurs in the league

*Spurs' Harry Kane has yet to score at the Stadium of Light

*Sunderland are bottom of the table, Spurs are third

-

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

*Middlesbrough have fewest goals (18) in Premier League

*West Brom are unbeaten in last four trips to Boro

*Boro have not scored against the Baggies in five games

*Hosts have yet to win in the league in 2017

*West Brom have won three of their last four games

-

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

*Palace have lost their last four league matches

*Visitors have one win from their last 10 league games

*Bournemouth are 10 points clear of 18th-placed Londoners

*Hosts have won only one of last seven in all competitions

*Cherries have failed to score in only one of last 10 games

-

Burnley v Leicester City

*Leicester are unbeaten in last 10 league games v Burnley

*Burnley's Andre Gray has scored five goals in five games

*All but one of Burnley's points have been won at home

*Leicester have yet to win away in the league this season

*Champions have gone 11 away games without a win

-

Liverpool v Chelsea (2000)

*Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in September

*The Reds last did the double over Chelsea in 2011-12

*Chelsea are unbeaten in last four league trips to Anfield

*Visitors have tightest defence in the top flight

*Liverpool have suffered three home defeats in a row

-

Feb 1

West Ham United v Manchester City

*Andy Carroll has scored five league goals against Man City

*Carroll has scored in last two league games for the Hammers

*City's De Bruyne is set to make his 50th league appearance

*City have won only four of last 13 league games in London

*West Ham are chasing their third league win in a row

-

Stoke City v Everton (2000)

*Everton have kept clean sheets in four of last five games

*Everton are chasing their fourth win in a row in the league

*Everton's Seamus Coleman can make 200th league appearance

*The Toffees beat Stoke 1-0 at home in August

*Stoke are unbeaten in their last three league games

-

Manchester United v Hull City (2000)

*United are on a 13-match unbeaten run in the league

*Hull have taken one point from last nine league games v Utd

*Wayne Rooney scored four against Hull in 2010

*Two sides also met in League Cup semi-finals

*Hull have gone 20 league games without a clean sheet (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)