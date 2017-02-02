LONDON Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):

- - - -

Feb 4

Chelsea v Arsenal (1230)

*Home victory will send Chelsea 12 points clear at the top

*Arsenal are seeking to rebound from home defeat to Watford

*Manager Arsene Wenger is serving a four-game touchline ban

*Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 3-0 at the Emirates in September

*Gunners last won at Stamford Bridge in the league in 2011

-

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

*Palace can move out of the relegation zone if they win.

*The Londoners are 18th, three points clear of Sunderland

*Sunderland have gone six games without a win

*Palace manager Sam Allardyce hosts his former team

*Sunderland have yet to keep a clean sheet away this season

-

Everton v Bournemouth

*Bournemouth have won one of their last seven league games

*The Cherries have conceded 10 goals in last four matches

*Bournemouth are without injured striker Calum Wilson

*Everton have gone six games without defeat

*Bournemouth beat Everton 1-0 at home in September

-

Hull City v Liverpool

*Liverpool have yet to win in the league in 2017

*Three draws in last four games for the Reds

*Liverpool beat Hull 5-1 at Anfield in September

*Hull City buoyed by 0-0 draw at Manchester United

*Wednesday's draw lifted Hull off the bottom of the table

-

Southampton v West Ham United

*Southampton have lost five of their last six league games

*Hammers reeling after 4-0 midweek loss to Man City

*Saints have scored in every home game since November

*Former Saints captain Jose Fonte faces former team mates

*Southampton won the reverse fixture 3-0 in September

-

Watford v Burnley

*Burnley have taken just one point away this season

*The visitors have won nine games so far this campaign

*Burnley's record signing Robbie Brady is set to debut

*Watford are on a high after beating Arsenal 2-1 on Tuesday

*Victory at the Emirates ended seven match winless run

-

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City

*Former Stoke boss Tony Pulis welcomes old side to West Brom

*The Baggies have won three of their last five games

*Peter Crouch has now scored 100 career premier league goals

*Crouch has scored in four of his last five games for Stoke

*September tie ended 1-1 in Pulis's 1,000th managerial game

-

Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730)

*Spurs are second overall with one loss in last 10 games

*With Chelsea, Tottenham have the league's meanest defence

*Middlesbrough have scored fewest goals in the top flight

*Boro's Alvaro Negredo has scored six of their 19 goals

*Visitors have gone six league games without a win

-

Feb 5

Manchester City v Swansea City

*Swansea are chasing their third win in a row

*Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in 14 of Swansea's goals

*Swansea have conceded more than any side in the top flight

*Fifth placed City are behind Liverpool on goal difference

*City won 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium in September

-

Leicester City v Manchester United

*Champions Leicester are just two points clear of drop zone

*The Foxes have yet to win away this season in the league

*Leicester have failed to score in last four games

*United are on an unbeaten run of 14 games, with seven wins.

*Jose Mourinho's side have drawn their last three (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)