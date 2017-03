LONDON Nov 28 Two men have been charged and a seventh man has been arrested over English soccer match-fixing allegations, the National Crime Agency said on Thursday.

"Chann Sankaran, a 33-year-old Singapore national, and Krishna Sanjey Ganeshan, a 43-year-old with dual UK and Singapore nationality, have been remanded in custody and will appear before Cannock Magistrates on 29 November," the NCA said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez\; editing by xxx)