March 10 Factbox on Steve McClaren, who was sacked as manager of Newcastle United on Friday.

Born May 3 1961, York, England

PLAYING CAREER

* A workmanlike midfielder, he spent six years in the lower divisions with Hull City, and also played for Derby County, Bristol City and Oxford United.

* Forced to retire in 1992 through injury, he began coaching at Oxford then returned to Derby as assistant manager to Jim Smith.

COACHING CAREER

* Early in 1999 he became assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, who completed a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

* After the 2000-01 season, he took over as manager of Middlesbrough, leading them to a League Cup success in 2004.

ENGLAND

* Had two spells as Sven Goran Eriksson's assistant with the England team, then succeeded the Swede as manager after the 2006 World Cup.

* His reign ended in disappointment and he was dismissed in December 2007 after failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

WORKING ABROAD

* In June 2008 he joined Dutch club Twente Enschede as head coach and revived his reputation by helping them to win the Dutch League in 2010.

* McClaren moved on to VfL Wolfsburg, becoming the first Englishman to manage in the Bundesliga but lasted less than a season.

* After a brief interlude at Nottingham Forest he returned in January 2012 to Twente but resigned after little more than a year.

BACK IN ENGLAND

* Returning to England, he coached briefly at Queens Park Rangers before taking over at Derby, who lost the Championship (second tier) playoff final to QPR.

* After failing to reach the playoffs in 2015, he is sacked but moved back into the Premier League with Newcastle.

* After a poor start to the season without a win in any of their first eight league games, Newcastle finally won a match, beating Norwich City 6-2, but their poor form and results meant they were rarely out of the relegation zone and McClaren was sacked on Friday following a 3-1 home defeat by Bournemouth. (Compiled by Mike Collett, Editing by Angus MacSwan)