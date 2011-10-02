LONDON Oct 2 Former England coach Steve
McClaren has resigned as Nottingham Forest manager after just 10
league games in charge, the English second-tier club said on
Sunday.
McClaren, whose 18-month reign as England boss ended when
they failed to qualify for Euro 2008, joined the former European
Cup winners in June but just two league wins, supporter unrest
and disagreements with the board have led him to stand down.
"He has left the club without compensation -- nor will he be
seeking any. The club can confirm that the search for a new
manager will begin immediately," a statement said after Sunday's
3-1 home defeat by Birmingham City.
The former Manchester United assistant coach led
Middlesbrough to the 2006 UEFA Cup final and he won the 2010
Dutch title with Twente Enschede before an unhappy nine-month
spell at Germany's VfL Wolfsburg last season.
Forest owner Nigel Doughty is also stepping down as chairman
at the end of the season after 10 years.
"He will continue to support the club financially through
the implementation of Financial Fair Play rules, which are
expected to be introduced in the Championship (second tier) next
season," the statement added.
Forest, who have been outside the top flight since 1999,
became the first former European champions to drop into a
domestic third division in 2005.
They bounced back to challenge for promotion to the Premier
League in the last two seasons but failed in both playoff
campaigns.
