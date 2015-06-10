June 9 Factbox on Steve McClaren, who was appointed manager of Newcastle United on Wednesday

Born May 3 1961, York, England

PLAYING CAREER

A workmanlike midfielder, he spends six years in the lower divisions with Hull City, and also plays for Derby County, Bristol City and Oxford United.

Forced to retire in 1992 through injury, he begins coaching at Oxford, then returns to Derby as assistant manager to Jim Smith.

COACHING CAREER

Early in 1999 he becomes assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, who complete a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a dramatic end to the season against Bayern Munich.

After the 2000-01 season, he takes over as manager of Middlesbrough, leading them to a League Cup success in 2004.

ENGLAND

Has two spells as Sven Goran Eriksson's assistant with the England team, then succeeds the Swede as manager after the 2006 World Cup.

That ends in disappointment and he is dismissed in December 2007 after failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

WORKING ABROAD

In June 2008 he joins Dutch club Twente Enschede as head coach and revives his reputation by helping them to win the Dutch League in 2010.

McClaren moves on to VfL Wolfsburg, becoming the first Englishman to mange in the Bundesliga but lasts less than a season.

After a brief interlude at Nottingham Forest he returns in January 2012 to Twente, but resigned after little more than a year.

BACK IN ENGLAND

Returning to England, he coaches briefly at Queens Park Rangers before taking over at Derby, who lose the Championship (second tier) playoff final to QPR.

After failing to reach the playoffs in 2015, he is sacked but moves back into the Premier League with Newcastle.