UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
June 23 Former Queens Park Rangers captain Alan McDonald, who played in all three first-round matches for Northern Ireland at the 1986 World Cup, has died at the age of 48.
McDonald died "suddenly this morning while playing golf in his native Northern Ireland", Rangers said on their official website (www.qpr.co.uk) on Saturday.
The Belfast-born defender made 52 international appearances and is Premier League QPR's most-capped player.
McDonald also played almost 500 matches for Rangers over a 17-year period. (Writing by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.