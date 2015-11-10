LONDON Nov 10 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes he will be fit to return after the international break, targetting Liverpool as his comeback game from injury.

Aguero has been out since early October with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Argentina.

"I don't think I'm too far away now," Aguero told City's website (www.mcfc.com).

"Physically, I feel good and I've kept as fit as I can during my lay-off.

"I still need to work hard for another week and if not this week, then maybe next, I hope to start training with the rest of the lads and so my target is Liverpool."

Premier League leaders City take on Liverpool on Nov. 21 and are away to Juventus in the Champions League the week after.

Aguero scored a club record five goals in a 6-1 win over Newcastle United in his last City appearance.

"I'll take things slowly and not rush into anything, but I'm not far away," he said. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tobyh Davis)