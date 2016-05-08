May 8 Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini said a fond Etihad Stadium farewell to the supporters on Sunday but it was hardly the feelgood, celebratory goodbye that he or the fans craved.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal, a result that ended a bad week for City, most of the disheartened home faithful had departed by the time Pellegrini took to the microphone after his final home game in charge.

"Not winning this game is not the way we wanted to finish the season. We want to qualify for next year's Champions League," the Chilean told them, although that now looks increasingly unlikely.

The draw still leaves City in fourth place but it has opened the door for Manchester United who, if they win their final two games, will pinch the fourth and final Champions League spot.

After being knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League by Real Madrid in midweek, it seems unthinkable that incoming manager Pep Guardiola could be left in charge of a Europa League team next season.

Perhaps it was that dispiriting thought which prompted those City supporters with short memories not to bother hanging around to pay a final tribute to the Chilean who took them to a Premier League and two League Cup wins in his three years in charge.

The stands had largely emptied when Pellegrini told the supporters: "For me it's been three wonderful, unforgettable years. Thanks to the fans for all, I will never forget you.

DON'T CHANGE PLEA

"Don't change because this team needs you and I'm sure next year you will do well in all competitions. Thank you all."

It was the sort of dignified address that was expected from Pellegrini but nothing could conceal his dismay at another performance which tended to sum up his 2016 team, brilliant in patches before fizzling out like a spent firework.

While a season that promised so much for City seemed to be dying on its feet, Pellegrini took the opportunity to remind people about some of the scintillating football his side have produced under his stewardship.

"In my time here we have improved a lot in the Champions League. Also, for me, it's been about our style of play. There have been a lot of positive things," he told the BBC.

This was echoed by City's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak who used the notes in the match programme to praise the manager for more than just the trophies he brought to the Etihad.

"Significantly, he has ensured that these achievements have been reached by playing a style of attacking, entertaining football, that we can all be proud of," wrote Al Mubarak.

"But beyond these achievements he has continuously contributed in every aspect of the club's operations and is rightly held in the highest regard by all those who have collaborated with him." (Reporting by Ian Chadband)