Oct 17 Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony, who has struggled for form and fitness since moving to the club in January, has confirmed he contracted malaria during the close season.

The Ivory Coast forward did not go on City's pre-season tour of Australia and Vietnam, with the club saying at the time that Bony was ill, without giving more details.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini mentioned in a news conference this week that the striker had contracted malaria, though he now looks to be back to full fitness and scored twice in a 5-1 thrashing of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bony was quoted by British media as saying: "I got malaria from Africa when I was coming back but I am okay now."

The 26-year-old signed from Swansea City for about 30 million pounds ($46.32 million) at the start of the year. His debut was delayed due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations and he was also hampered by injuries.

"I feel I have turned the corner," he said. "I have had a lot of injuries and been sick, and feel that is all away from me now.

"I just want to do my job, do my best in training and score when I get my chance in the match. Every striker is happy when he scores, especially when the team wins."

