LONDON Jan 28 Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for at least six weeks after tearing ankle and knee ligaments in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final against Everton, according to his representative.

"Kevin will be out for at least six weeks but it is too early to know more at this stage," Patrick De Koster told the Guardian on Thursday.

The Belgium international was carried off on a stretcher after suffering the injury late in the 3-1 second leg win that secured City's place in the final against Liverpool at Wembley on Feb 28.

If confirmed, De Bruyne will miss the cup final and probably both legs of City's Champions League last 16 tie against Dynamo Kiev.

"Of course he is a bit sad that he will miss so many important games like the Capital One (League) Cup Final and Champions League but Kevin would not be Kevin if he wasn't already thinking about playing again for City," said De Koster.

Asked about the European championship finals in France in June and July, which Belgium qualified for as group winners, De Koster said: "You never know. I'm not going to discuss that at the moment."

De Bruyne has been a key player for City this season as they challenge for the Premier League title as well as in Europe.

City are currently second in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Leicester City.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Wednesday he was optimistic De Bruyne would not miss the rest of the season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)