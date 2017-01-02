* Man City beat Burnley 2-1 to move third in the table

* Fernandinho was sent off for a tackle on Johann Berg Gudmundsson

* It was a third red card in six games for the Brazilian

* Clichy put City ahead after 58 minutes

* Substitute Aguero scored from a tight angle soon after

* Mee halved the deficit for Burnley

* Man City at Everton next, Burnley host Southampton

MANCHESTER CITY 2 BURNLEY 1

Jan 2 Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score as Manchester City made light of playing for an hour with 10 men to beat Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

City, needing a quick response after defeat at title rivals Liverpool on Saturday, suffered a blow when Fernandinho was red-carded just past the half hour mark for a wild-looking tackle on Burnley's Iceland midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

The hosts dominated after the break, however, and took the lead after 58 minutes when Gael Clichy's low shot crept past Burnley keeper Tom Heaton and into the far corner.

Aguero, introduced as a second-half substitute, doubled City's lead with a fine finish from a tight angle four minutes later but Ben Mee halved the deficit to set up a tense finale.

City moved above Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal into third spot in the Premier League with 42 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea who play away at Spurs on Wednesday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)