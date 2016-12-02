Dec 2 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Chelsea 0-3 Man City (Premier League, April, 2016) Chelsea 5-1 Man City (FA Cup, February, 2016) Man City 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League, August, 2015) Chelsea 1-1 Man City (Premier League, January, 2015) Man City 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League, Septempter, 2014) Man City 2-0 Chelsea (FA Cup, February, 2014) Man City 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, February, 2014) Chelsea 2-1 Man City (Premier League, October, 2013) Chelsea 1-2 Man City (FA Cup, April, 2013) Man City 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League, February, 2013)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Man City - D W D W W
Chelsea - W W W W W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 23/20 Manchester City to win 13/5 Chelsea to win 12/5 Match ends in a draw
Correct Score:
Manchester City: 8/1 1-0, 11/1 2-0, 15/2 2-1, 18/1 3-1, 22/1 3-2 Chelsea: 11/1 1-0, 18/1 2-0, 10/1 2-1, 40/1 3-0, 25/1 3-1, 28-1 3-2
Draw: 12/1 0-0, 13/2 1-1, 14/1 2-2, 50/1 3-3, 150/1 4-4
First Goal: City - 10/3 Sergio Aguero, 11/2 Kelechi Iheanacho, 13/2 Yaya Toure, 7/1 Nolito, 15/2 Kevin de Bruyne, 9/1 Ilkay Gundogan, 9/1 Raheem Sterling, 10/1 David Silva.
Chelsea - 5/1 Diego Costa, 15/2 Eden Hazard, 15/2 Michy Batshuayi, 8/1 Pedro, 9/1 Willian, 10/1 Oscar, 12/1 Cesc Fabregas, 14/1 Victor Moses. (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)