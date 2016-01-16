Soccer-Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
LONDON Jan 16 Striker Sergio Aguero scored twice to lead Manchester City to a comfortable 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday that lifted them to the top of the Premier League table.
Midfielder Fabian Delph put City ahead after 22 minutes, his speculative strike squirming under Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.
Aguero doubled the lead just before halftime when his shot from 30 metres hit defender Scott Dann's head and flew past the helpless Hennessey into the net.
The Argentine forward struck again from close range after 68 minutes following a fine one-touch passing move and a perfect cross from Kevin de Bruyne before David Silva completed the rout.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.