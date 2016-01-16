LONDON Jan 16 Striker Sergio Aguero scored twice to lead Manchester City to a comfortable 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday that lifted them to the top of the Premier League table.

Midfielder Fabian Delph put City ahead after 22 minutes, his speculative strike squirming under Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Aguero doubled the lead just before halftime when his shot from 30 metres hit defender Scott Dann's head and flew past the helpless Hennessey into the net.

The Argentine forward struck again from close range after 68 minutes following a fine one-touch passing move and a perfect cross from Kevin de Bruyne before David Silva completed the rout.

