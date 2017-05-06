* Man City crushed Crystal Palace 5-0

* Silva fired hosts ahead after two minutes

* It was Silva's 50th goal for the club

* A rare Kompany strike made it 2-0

* De Bruyne's weak shot made the game safe for City

* Sterling made it 4-0 with a powerful drive

* Otamendi headed a late fifth

* City host Leicester next, Palace at home to Hull

MANCHESTER CITY 5 CRYSTAL PALACE 0

May 6 Manchester City strengthened their Premier League top-four aspirations with a 5-0 thrashing of a woeful Crystal Palace side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City never looked back after David Silva's 50th goal for the club in the second minute although it was not until the second half that the floodgates opened with Vincent Kompany, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi all on target.

Victory moved City into third place with 69 points, above Liverpool on goal difference. Fifth-placed Manchester United, who play Arsenal on Sunday, have 65.

Palace's third consecutive defeat means they are still anxiously looking over their shoulders at the teams below them although they remain six points above third-bottom Swansea City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)