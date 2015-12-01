Dec 1 Midfielder Fabian Delph said he was ready to kick-start his Manchester City career after three months of hamstring hell.

The 26-year-old has played just 144 minutes in the Premier League since joining from Aston Villa in the close season, but did score his first goal in Saturday's 3-1 home win over Southampton.

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, I've had some little niggles but I'm over them at the minute so it's time to push on. It's been frustrating but I'm finally over it," Delph was quoted as saying by British media.

"I'm here to win trophies and I see no reason why I'm not going to do that with the squad that we've got. It's an unbelievable squad."

Delph said he was confident he could bring a different dimension to the Premier League leaders already strong midfield, but acknowledged he needed to be more creative.

"I've got a lot of energy. It's a strange thing to say but I love running. The fans will see that about me. But my end pass is a part of my game I'd like to improve," Delph said.

"There are a lot of midfielders in this squad. But I'd like the other parts of my game to improve and I'm sure it will over time."

City host second tier side Hull City in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)