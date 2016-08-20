Aug 20 Pep Guardiola was delighted with what he saw from Manchester City during their 4-1 Premier League victory at Stoke City on Saturday, but he has warned there is plenty more to come from his side.

The Spanish coach still has a 100 percent record with his new club, having beaten Sunderland on the opening day and demolished Steaua Bucharest 5-0 in midweek.

City may not have been at their rampant best and were arguably flattered by the scoreline, with striker Sergio Aguero and substitute Nolito scoring two goals each.

"We travelled here and won the game," the 45-year-old told Sky Sports. "I am really impressed with the players as human beings and with their performance."

Guardiola also warned that as his new charges begin to adapt to his methods, supporters should expect more from City.

"We have only had one month together - there is time to get better," he added. "It was a pity about the penalty in the first minutes of the second half.

"In the first half, we played good and just missed the last pass. We arrived many times in the box with one against one."

City, 2-0 up at halftime, enjoyed the majority of possession during the second half after the hosts had pulled a goal back but they struggled to kill off the game before Nolito's late double.

"We created a lot of counter attacks in the second half - good situations - but the last pass was not good," Guardiola added. "We have to try and finish the action."

City host Steaua in the second leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday before entertaining West Ham United on Sunday.