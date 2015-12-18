LONDON Dec 18 Sergio Aguero will be available for selection for Manchester City against Arsenal in Monday's key Premier League match.

The Argentina striker has struggled with injuries this season and has missed City's last four games with a heel problem.

However, manager Manuel Pellegrini confirmed on Friday that the man nicknamed Kun, last season's Premier League top scorer, has been training normally and is set to return at Arsenal.

"Kun is working with the squad without problems. We'll assess him to see if he's 100 percent to start the game but I think he'll be in the squad on Monday," Pellegrini told a news conference.

Aguero's season has been a stop-start one so far with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty sidelining him for seven games earlier in the campaign.

He has only scored in three Premier League games, although managed five goals in one match against Newcastle United.

He netted 26 in the league last season.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, one point above third-placed City who needed a stoppage time winner to beat struggling visitors Swansea City last weekend.

Despite Leicester City still topping the table, many see City and Arsenal fighting for the title, and Pellegrini described Monday's game as a six-pointer.

"It's not a decisive game as after this we have to play 21 games more," he said.

"(But) it's a game of six points, to win three and to take three off a rival.

"But we must consider Leicester -- they are still top of the table. United are just a few points behind us. Tottenham can be involved, so can Liverpool and Crystal Palace. It's impossible just to think there are two teams involved in the title." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)