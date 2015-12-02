Dec 2 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and goalkeeper Joe Hart could return from injury in time for Saturday's Premier League game against Stoke City, manager Manuel Pellegrini has said.

Aguero, City's leading scorer with seven league goals this season, left the field in the second half of last weekend's 3-1 win over Southampton and missed Tuesday's 4-1 quarter-final win over Hull City in the League Cup.

Hart, who missed both games, injured a hamstring against Juventus in the Champions League on Nov. 25.

"Hart could be fit for Saturday. If not, Tuesday, while Kun (Aguero) has pain in his heel - he is improving but we will see tomorrow if he can play on Saturday," Pellegrini told reporters after his side progressed to the League Cup semi-finals.

The Chilean was also pleased to see playmaker David Silva make his first start since injuring his ankle while on international duty with Spain on Oct. 9.

Silva came on as a late substitute against Southampton, but played most of the game against Hull.

"It was very important for David. The most important thing was to qualify for the semi-final - but it was also important for him to have 80 minutes after a long injury," Pellegrini said.

Captain Vincent Kompany, however, who has not played since Nov. 8, will not recover in time for the weekend but is expected to be fit for the visit of Swansea City on Dec. 12, while winger Jesus Navas will be assessed before the Stoke game after twisting his ankle against Hull. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)