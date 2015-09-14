LONDON, Sept 14 Striker Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's opening Champions League game against Juventus on Wednesday with a knee injury, but midfielder David Silva is fit enough to take part, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Monday.

The Argentine limped off in the first half of City's 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday.

Silva and Raheem Sterling are fit to start after missing out against Palace, while Sami Nasri and Fernandinho could also feature.

Pellegrini, speaking at his pre-match media conference in Manchester, said he was hopeful both players would be 100 percent fit in time.

Pellegrini could well start with Wilfried Bony as his lone front man because he is his only available striker as Kelechi Iheanacho, the 18-year-old Nigerian who scored the winner at Palace, has not been included in City's Champions League squad.

Bony, who would be making his first appearance in the Champions League, has not scored this season, and has only found the net twice since his 28.0 million pound move from Swansea City in January.

