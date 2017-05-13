Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
LONDON, May 13 MANCHESTER CITY 2 LEICESTER CITY 1
May 13 Manchester City survived a stirring Leicester City fightback to claim a 2-1 win that lifted them above Liverpool into third in the Premier League on Saturday.
The hosts, looking to cement their top-four status, were cruising when goals by David Silva and Gabriel Jesus put them 2-0 ahead after 36 minutes but Leicester hit back strongly.
Shinji Okazaki smashed in a sensational volley before halftime and the hosts had a huge let-off in the 77th minute when Riyad Mahrez's penalty was ruled out because he inadvertently made a double contact while striking the ball.
Jamie Vardy also missed a late chance but a nervy City hung on to move to 72 points with two games remaining.
Liverpool have 70 points with two games left while fifth-placed Arsenal have 66 with three to play. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.