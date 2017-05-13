* Manchester City beat Leicester 2-1 to boost top four hopes

* Manager Pep Guardiola left out leading scorer Sergio Aguero

* David Silva gave Man City the lead

* Gabriel Jesus converted a penalty to make it 2-0

* Shinji Okazaki's volley halved the deficit before halftime

* Riyad Mahrez had a late penalty disallowed

* Man City host West Brom next, Leicester are home to Tottenham

LONDON, May 13 MANCHESTER CITY 2 LEICESTER CITY 1

May 13 Manchester City survived a stirring Leicester City fightback to claim a 2-1 win that lifted them above Liverpool into third in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts, looking to cement their top-four status, were cruising when goals by David Silva and Gabriel Jesus put them 2-0 ahead after 36 minutes but Leicester hit back strongly.

Shinji Okazaki smashed in a sensational volley before halftime and the hosts had a huge let-off in the 77th minute when Riyad Mahrez's penalty was ruled out because he inadvertently made a double contact while striking the ball.

Jamie Vardy also missed a late chance but a nervy City hung on to move to 72 points with two games remaining.

Liverpool have 70 points with two games left while fifth-placed Arsenal have 66 with three to play. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)