Nov 19 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he is doing everything in his power to be fit for Saturday's Premier League match against Liverpool after six weeks out of action with a hamstring injury.

The Argentine picked up the injury against Ecuador on Oct. 9 while on international duty and has not played for City since he scored five in 20 minutes against Newcastle United at the beginning of last month.

Aguero returned to full training this week and is keen to feature when Liverpool visit the Etihad Stadium.

"I do hope I can play in this game," Aguero told the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"I'm doing everything in my power to get to the match in top condition.

"It's been a frustrating time. Obviously the game against Newcastle was special because it's not every week you get to score five goals in one game.

"The only other occasion I remember scoring five in a single match was when I was 12!

"I was playing in the pre-youth divisions for Independiente (in Argentina) and it was the first important tournament that I'd participated in. We played against a local team and won 7-0 and I scored five times but it doesn't happen too often, does it?

"I managed to score four against Tottenham (Hotspur) last season, which was the most I'd scored as a professional up to that point."

Aguero also praised former City team mate James Milner, who moved to Liverpool in the close season and is likely to captain manager Juergen Klopp's team if he wins his own race to be fit after injuring a hamstring.

"I hope he (Milner) is able to recover. He's a great player though it will be odd to see him wearing another team's colours," Aguero said.

"He is a true professional and I'm sure he's going to come against us with everything he's got."

City lead the Premier League on goal difference from Arsenal, with both teams having picked up 26 points from 12 games. Liverpool are in 10th on 17 points. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Toby Davis)