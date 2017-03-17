March 17 Manchester City welcome Juergen Klopp's Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as they look to focus on the battle for the top four following their humiliation on the European stage in mid-week. Fourth placed Liverpool have not lost against any of the other five teams in the top six this season.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Ric Turner, editor Bluemoon MCFC Fanzine and Podcast www.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk

"I think it's inevitable that the midweek defeat to Monaco will take it's toll. The players and manager will be mentally and physically deflated, but there is no time to dwell on it. There is still plenty to play for, and a game against Liverpool could act as a catalyst. I'm hoping to see a reaction from the players on Sunday.

"Wednesday night was undoubtedly a blow, but it shouldn't detract from our recent good form domestically. We've won seven and drawn two of our last nine games, keeping seven clean sheets in the process. It will undoubtedly be a tough game against Liverpool, but with home advantage we should be looking to deliver a telling blow in the battle for a top four finish.

“I'll go for City to win 2-1. Liverpool will be fresher than us, with no European football to contend with this season, but they are suspect defensively.

“The game at Anfield was an odd one. Liverpool scored early and then sat back, which few people expected. We thought they would press us high up the pitch, but in the end they didn't need to. We were particularly lacklustre and devoid of ideas that day, and were deservedly beaten.

“Liverpool tend to raise their game for the big matches, and have an excellent record against the other teams in the top six. They're still prone to dropping points in the 'easier' games, but are a match for anyone on their day.”

Nina Kauser, Anfield Index: The Nina Kauser Show Podcast www.anfieldindex.com/podcasts

“It’s going to be very entertaining as both teams play attacking football. There have been some absolute goal fests between these two teams - excluding their last game at Anfield on New Year's Eve. Defending isn’t either teams' strength of late, so this could be classic.

“I’m going to go for a 3-1 Liverpool win. Liverpool are rested, which is an advantage, and their record against big teams in the Premier League is fantastic. I believe it’s one defeat in 23 games. Manchester City will be physically and mentally tired after a really physical game against Monaco.

“This is a six-pointer for the Champions League qualification so three points would be massive here. It would also be three wins in a row for Liverpool, which in 2017, is quite miraculous for them considering their poor start to the calendar year.

“There are other teams around us that have games in hand so it’s vital for Liverpool to gain as many points as possible to put the pressure on the chasing pack.

“As far as renewed hope goes - Liverpool struggle against the rest of the league so we’ll have to take it one game at a time.

“We showed resilience the last time we played City earlier in the season. We held on and won ugly that day but we stopped City from creating any major chances. Stopping this City attack isn’t an easy task but they did it. Since then we haven’t really had a good run of form but what we’ve learned is that we need a stronger squad if we are to challenge for the title.” (Editing by Alison Williams)