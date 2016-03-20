March 20 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United teenager Marcus Rashford wrote another chapter in his fairytale introduction to top-flight football, scoring a brilliant goal to secure a 1-0 win in his first derby match against Manchester City on Sunday.

The 18-year-old local hero, who also netted on his Europa League debut and in his first Premier League game, endeared himself further to United fans with a dazzling piece of skill after a quarter of an hour to stun the Etihad Stadium crowd.

After being freed by Juan Mata, Rashford sped past Martin Demichelis, leaving the defender on his backside, before side-footing coolly past the advancing Joe Hart, and the youngster should have been awarded a penalty just before halftime after another rash challenge from the hapless Demichelis.

The home side piled on the pressure in the second half, with Sergio Aguero three times coming close to an equaliser, but failed to find an equaliser and the defeat virtually ends City's last lingering hopes of regaining the title they won in 2014.

They are fourth, 15 points behind leaders Leicester City and one point clear of their sixth-placed Old Trafford neighbours. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Ken Ferris)