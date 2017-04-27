* Manchester City held to 0-0 draw by local rivals United

* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero

* Aguero and United's Herrera waste first-half chances

* City's Brazilian substitute Jesus has late header disallowed

* Fourth-placed City still one point ahead of United in fifth

* City next visit Middlesbrough, United host Swansea City

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, April 27 MANCHESTER CITY 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 0 Manchester United held on for a goalless draw in a feisty derby clash with Manchester City after midfielder Marouane Fellaini was sent off for a headbutt in the 84th minute at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The result leaves City in fourth place still a point - and a place - ahead of their local rivals in the Premier League and extends United's unbeaten run to 24 league games.

City, who dominated most of the game, thought they had a late winner when Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, on as a late substitute for his first appearance since being injured in February, headed home from close range but was offside.

Belgian Fellaini was sent off when, moments after being booked for a foul on Sergio Aguero, he tripped the Argentine and then, in clear view of referee Martin Atkinson, confronted him by pushing his forehead towards the City forward who fell. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)