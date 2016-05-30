May 30 Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini would consider retiring from management if he does not get any exciting offers.

The 62-year-old, who guided City to their first Champions League semi-final this season, has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Everton.

"If I don't have a really interesting option I will stop until I find one," Pellegrini told the Guardian.

"If I have to stop (completely), I will stop. It can be now, (until) December, one year or for ever. Of course, I would miss it. The challenge keeps me alive."

The Chilean confirmed his departure from the Etihad in a news conference in February and the club immediately announced the appointment of former Barcelona manager Guardiola as his successor.

Pellegrini said it was his choice to make the decision public.

"Yes, it was my decision," he added.

"After Guardiola said he was coming to England it was my decision because all the media was talking about Guardiola here, Guardiola in Arsenal, Guardiola in Manchester United.

"It was not fair for all managers -- when everyone knew he was coming here.

"It's impossible to know if it was the right decision."

The aftermath of the announcement had serious repercussions for City's title hopes as they lost home games to Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur and exited the FA Cup in a 5-1 defeat at Chelsea.

"I am very self-critical about what I do." Pellegrini said.

"Always. I don't want to use (the announcement) as an excuse but it was so difficult to work after that. Not for me, for the players."

A poor second half of the season meant City finished fourth in the league, scraping into the Champions League qualifying round for next season.

Pellegrini also pinpointed the injury sustained by Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as one of turning-points in City's season.

"Absolutely decisive. But as a manager what can you do? Say we cannot play without Kevin De Bruyne? What will all the other players think?," he added.

"When you keep the ball so well as Kevin it's very difficult to be a bad player but he must improve and will."

Pellegrini won the Premier League and two League Cups with City after joining them in 2013. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)