LONDON May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"I’m now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great," Silva told City's website.

"When you have the opportunity of being trained by (Pep) Guardiola, you don’t say no... If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best." (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by)