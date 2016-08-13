Soccer-Tottenham unlikely to make deadline day signings
LONDON, Jan 30 Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make any transfer deadline-day signings, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.
MANCHESTER CITY 2 SUNDERLAND 1
Aug 13 Defender Paddy McNair's late own goal ensured new coach Pep Guardiola's Premier League career got off to a winning start as Manchester City downed Sunderland 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Debutant McNair, under pressure from Kelechi Iheanacho, turned the ball past keeper Vito Mannone in the 87th minute to deny Sunderland a point after Jermain Defoe's nerveless second-half finish had cancelled out Sergio Aguero's early penalty.
Aguero fired City into the lead in the fourth minute after Patrick van Aanholt brought down the lively Raheem Sterling but City were lethargic in attack despite enjoying the vast majority of possession.
Sunderland thought they had taken a point when the evergreen Defoe peeled away from the home defence after being picked out by Jack Rodwell in the 71st minute. However, coach David Moyes was denied a debut draw as City's growing pressure finally told. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 30 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hopes to shatter Liverpool's fragile confidence by inflicting a fourth successive home defeat on the Merseyside club when the Premier League leaders travel to Anfield on Tuesday.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, January 31 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945) Ross County v Motherwell (1945) Wednesday, February 1 (GMT) Celtic v Aberdeen (1945) Hearts v Rangers (1945) Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1945) Saturday, February 4 (