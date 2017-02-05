* Man City moved up to third after 2-1 win against Swansea

* Jesus fired City ahead with poacher's finish in the 11th minute

* City dominated the opening period but missed a host of chances

* Sigurdsson equalised with low strike having earlier hit the post

* Jesus scored a late winner, poking home in stoppage time

* City travel to Bournemouth next, Swansea host champions Leicester

MANCHESTER CITY 2 SWANSEA CITY 1

Feb 5 Gabriel Jesus scored twice, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Manchester City climbed to third in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory against a dogged Swansea City on Sunday.

Jesus, preferred again to top scorer Sergio Aguero, poked home to break Swansea hearts in the dying seconds in what was another eye-catching performance from the supremely-talented Brazilian.

It looked like City would be left to rue a host of missed chances when Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised in the 81st minute after Jesus had earlier opened the scoring in the 11th.

City -- who should have been out of sight but stuttered in the second half -- climb to third, one point adrift of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur while Swansea remain 17th, one point above Hull City in the relegation zone.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Toby Davis)