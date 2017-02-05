Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
* Man City moved up to third after 2-1 win against Swansea
* Jesus fired City ahead with poacher's finish in the 11th minute
* City dominated the opening period but missed a host of chances
* Sigurdsson equalised with low strike having earlier hit the post
* Jesus scored a late winner, poking home in stoppage time
* City travel to Bournemouth next, Swansea host champions Leicester
MANCHESTER CITY 2 SWANSEA CITY 1
Feb 5 Gabriel Jesus scored twice, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Manchester City climbed to third in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory against a dogged Swansea City on Sunday.
Jesus, preferred again to top scorer Sergio Aguero, poked home to break Swansea hearts in the dying seconds in what was another eye-catching performance from the supremely-talented Brazilian.
It looked like City would be left to rue a host of missed chances when Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised in the 81st minute after Jesus had earlier opened the scoring in the 11th.
City -- who should have been out of sight but stuttered in the second half -- climb to third, one point adrift of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur while Swansea remain 17th, one point above Hull City in the relegation zone.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.