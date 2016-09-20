INTERVIEW-Soccer-Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON, Jan 28 Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero's status as the Premier League side's reserve goalkeeper.
LONDON, Sept 20 Yaya Toure will not play for Manchester City again until he apologises to the Premier League club for comments made by his agent, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder's agent Dimitri Seluk had said Toure felt "humiliated" by Guardiola after being left out of City's Champions League squad.
"He must apologise. If he doesn't, he won't play," Guardiola told reporters.
"It was difficult to leave him out of the Champions League squad but (the) day after, his (agent) went to the media. (Toure) has not had the courage to call me. From that moment he was out." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 28 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.