June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Toure joined City from Barcelona in 2010 and has made 299 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 81 goals, but missed a chunk of the season after a public spat between his agent, Dimitri Seluk, and manager Pep Guardiola.

Seluk criticised Guardiola for leaving his client out of City's Champions League squad, resulting in Toure being frozen out by City at the start of September, only to be welcomed back a month later after issuing a public apology.

"I'm delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done," the 34-year-old Ivorian said in a statement on City's website on Thursday. (www.mancity.com)

"It is a great club, going in the right direction with new players who are coming in. Our mentality is always to win week in, week out and I'm delighted with the fans as well."

City finished third in the Premier League this season. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)