Sept 22 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure does not want to be rested for the League Cup and is keen to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in Tuesday's third round encounter.

The teams met in the final of the competition two seasons ago with Manchester City rallying from behind to claim the trophy for a third time with a 3-1 victory.

Toure sparked the comeback when he scored the equaliser in the 55th minute, his third goal of the tournament in as many appearances that season.

"The League Cup is very important. I'm always there for those games. I don't want to stop and have a rest. I don't care about rest," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by the British media.

"For me, until I get a serious injury, Toure is fit and wants to play. I hope I play against Sunderland. Why rested? I look younger and I want to play more.

"I feel like I'm 20 years old because what this club has done for me, and the fans, and until the last minute I want to fight for this club," the Ivory Coast captain added.