Manchester City 4 Stoke 0

April 23 Manchester City thrashed Stoke City 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to leapfrog Arsenal into third place in the Premier League.

City's 19-year-old Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice, in the 64th and 74th minutes, and was brought down for the penalty in the 43rd minute from which Sergio Aguero scored has 16th goal in as many games this year.

Fernando headed City's opener from Jesus Navas's 35th-minute corner.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini paid tribute to the performance of Iheanacho, who will be hoping to retain his starting slot for City's Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Real Madrid at the Etihad on Tuesday.

"He is an important young player with a lot of future," Pellegrini said. "He scores lots of goals but he is not just a penalty-box player. I am sure that his role in this team will be very important."

Stoke have now conceded four goals in each of their last three Premier League games.

"Once again we have conceded poor goals, which is a recurring theme," manager Mark Hughes said.

"We were a million miles away from where we need to be in the first half. We are lacking the pace and power you need in key areas of the field."

