LONDON Aug 31 Portugal midfielder Raul Meireles
left Liverpool for Premier League rivals Chelsea for an
undisclosed fee just before the transfer window closed on
Wednesday.
"Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the signing
of Raul Meireles from Liverpool on a four-year contract," the
London club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).
The 2010 league champions turned their attentions to the
28-year-old after a massive bid of 40 million pounds ($65.12
million) for Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was turned down by
London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea's move for Meireles was almost a carbon-copy of
their late deadline-day signing of Liverpool striker Fernando
Torres for 50 million pounds in January.
Meireles was transferred to the Stamford Bridge club just
hours after Liverpool confirmed he had submitted a written
transfer request.
He was at Anfield for just over a season and made 44
appearances for the Merseyside club.
The highly-rated Meireles began his career with hometown
club Aves before moving to top-flight Boavista where he spent
one season before joining Porto in 2004.
He flourished at the Stadio do Dragao and helped Porto to a
domestic treble in 2005-06.
Two more league titles followed in 2008 and 2009 as Meireles
also established himself in the national side.
He played every game during qualifying for the 2010 World
Cup and caught Liverpool's eye by scoring in a 7-0 rout of North
Korea in the finals in South Africa.
After a low-key start in English football, Meireles suddenly
burst into life in January by scoring five times in six games.
He becomes Chelsea's sixth signing since the end of last
season, following Juan Mata, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku,
Oriol Romeu and Ulises Davila.
Keeper Courtois is spending this season on loan at Atletico
Madrid while attacking midfielder Davila has agreed a similar
deal with Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.
