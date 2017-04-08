MIDDLESBROUGH, England, April 8 Burnley manager Sean Dyche is unfazed by his team's failure to win an away Premier League game this season and believes the Lancashire club have already achieved more than many expected from them.

Burnley's goalless draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday left them on 36 points - but only four points from draws have come on the road.

"I've not been too frustrated down the season, I think it's the reality of the division, we were so strong away last season, but this season we've found it tough," said Dyche, referring to Burnley's title-winning run in the Championship last season.

"The Premier League, every team will have good home form, like we have ourselves.. but it's tough going everywhere in the Premier League.

"It's more a head-scratcher, a conundrum, how we haven't won away, because some of our performances have probably warranted it, but we keep going, another point on the board, and I don't think many thought we'd have as many as we've got at this stage," he said.

With Boro in desperate need of three points, Dyche said he was impressed with the way his side kept their shape and stuck at the task, even if they lacked a clinical edge in attack.

"I thought we were very resolute throughout to be honest and perhaps the one gripe I have of my side is that we get in some fantastic positions and lack that one moment of quality.

"We had three or four unbelievable situations today, but certainly in the end there was no lack of effort and we put our bodies on the line when it got tough.

"I take great pride in that. The beauty of the game is there for all to see, but you have to do all the nitty-gritty, all the ugly stuff and the hard stuff and we are very fortunate, when you think of the support we’ve got.”

Burnley's next chance to break their winless away run comes at Everton next Saturday.

