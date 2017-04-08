Soccer-Man City to meet West Ham in Iceland friendly
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
April 8 Key statistics as Middlesbrough drew 0-0 with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday:
Middlesbrough Burnley
Possession 56.4 percent 43.6 percent
Attempts 12 7
On target 5 2
Corners 4 3
Fouls 9 12
Yellow cards 0 3
(Source: Sky Sports) (Compiled by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
June 15 Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on the opening day next season, the North London side's midfielder Eric Dier has said.
June 15 France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has backed Paul Pogba to prove his worth at Manchester United after being subject to considerable criticism in his first season back in the Premier League.