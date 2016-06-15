Soccer-Middlesbrough sign Algeria midfielder Guedioura
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
June 15 Middlesbrough have agreed to sign Colombia defender Bernardo Espinosa on a free transfer when he leaves Sporting Gijon at the end of the month, the Premier League club said on their website (www.mfc.co.uk) on Wednesday.
Espoinosa is 'Boro manager Aitor Karanka's second signing of the close season, with winger Viktor Fischer having already agreed a move from Ajax Amsterdam last month, as they prepare for their return to the top flight.
Espinosa, 26, opted to join Middlesbrough after rejecting advances from other English teams including Everton, Bournemouth and Watford, according to British media reports.
The Colombian began his career with Sevilla and spent time on loan at Racing Santander and Gijon before joining the latter permanently in 2013 where he has since made over 90 appearances. His contract with the La Liga club expires at the end of June. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 31 Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
Jan 31 The prospect of another doomed Arsenal title challenge reared its head at a disgruntled Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as Arsene Wenger could only look on gloomily from the stands while his team succumbed to a potentially calamitous defeat by Watford.