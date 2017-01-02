Soccer-Hemed sends Brighton back to top
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
* Struggling champions Leicester drew 0-0 at Middlesbrough
* Ulloa headed Leicester's best chance straight at Guzan
* Foxes lacked cutting edge without suspended Vardy
* Champions still waiting for their first away win of the season
* Leicester host Chelsea next, Middlesbrough visit Watford
MIDDLESBROUGH 0 LEICESTER CITY 0
Jan 2 Troubled champions Leicester City were held to a turgid 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough on Monday to edge further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
Leonardo Ulloa missed the visitors' best chance when he headed a Christian Fuchs corner straight at Brad Guzan in the 69th minute, although the Foxes were largely toothless without strikers Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy, who was serving the final match of his three-game suspension.
Middlesbrough, now 16th on 19 points, threatened through Adama Traore, the game's outstanding individual, but he struggled to find an end product to accompany his scintillating work out wide. Boro's Gaston Ramirez fired an 83rd-minute effort into the side netting.
Leicester kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time since April but the champions, who moved seven points clear of the drop zone ahead of the matches later on Monday, are still awaiting their first away win of the season. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.