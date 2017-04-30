* Middlesbrough hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw

* Alvaro Negredo put Middlesbrough ahead in the 38th minute

* Sergio Aguero equalised with a 69th-minute penalty

* Marten de Roon was judged to have brought down Leroy Sane

* Calum Chambers restored Boro's lead from a goalmouth melee

* Gabriel Jesus pulled City level again with a late header

* City host Crystal Palace next, Boro visit Chelsea

MIDDLESBROUGH 2 MANCHESTER CITY 2

April 30 Gabriel Jesus headed the decisive equaliser as Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 away to a Middlesbrough side battling for Premier League survival on Sunday.

Former City striker Alvaro Negredo put Middlesbrough ahead seven minutes before halftime with a shot from the centre of the box that went in off the inside of the post.

Sergio Aguero pulled City level in the 69th with a penalty hotly disputed by Boro after Marten de Roon was ruled to have brought down substitute Leroy Sane.

Eight minutes later Boro went ahead again when Calum Chambers shot high into the net in a goalmouth melee after efforts from Stewart Downing and Negredo were kept out.

But Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus, in his first start since returning from an injury layoff, had the last word with a fine header from Aguero's cross five minutes from time to keep City in the Champions League berths. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)