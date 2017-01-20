Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 20 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and West Ham United at the Riverside Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) West Ham 1-1 Middlesbrough (Premier League, October 2016) West Ham 1-1 Middlesbrough (Championship, March 2012) Middlesbrough 0-2 West Ham (Championship, November 2011) West Ham 2-1 Middlesbrough (Premier League, May 2009) Middlesbrough 2-0 West Ham (FA Cup, February 2009) West Ham 1-1 Middlesbrough (FA Cup, February 2009) Middlesbrough 1-1 West Ham (Premier League, November 2008) Middlesbrough 1-2 West Ham (Premier League, December 2007) West Ham 3-0 Middlesbrough (Premier League, September 2007) West Ham 2-0 Middlesbrough (Premier League, March 2007)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Middlesbrough - W L L D D West Ham - W W L L W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill) 29/20 Middlesbrough to win 11/5 West Ham to win 21/10 Match to end in draw
First goalscorer: 5/1 Alvaro Negredo, 11/2 Rudy Gestede, 11/2 Andy Carroll, 6/1 Cristhian Stuani, 13/2 Jordan Rhodes, 13/2 Patrick Bamford, 13/2 Viktor Fischer, 13/2 Michail Antonio; 7/1 Ashley Fletcher, 15/2 Gaston Ramirez, 8/1 Adama Traore, 8/1 Manuel Lanzini
Correct scores: Middlesbrough: 6/1 1-0, 10/1 2-0, 17/2 2-1, 22/1 3-0, 20/1 3-1, 40/1 3-2 West Ham: 7/1 1-0, 14/1 2-0, 10/1 2-1, 33/1 3-0, 28/1 3-1, 40/1 3-2 Draw: 15/2 0-0, 11/2 1-1, 16/1 2-2, 80/1 3-3
Also: 4/1 Negredo to score and Middlesbrough to win 5/1 Carroll to score and West Ham to win (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)