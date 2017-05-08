Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON May 8 Middlesbrough were relegated from the Premier League after they lost 3-0 at league leaders Chelsea on Monday.
Boro are seven points adrift of the safety zone with two games remaining and will return to the Championship after spending just one year in the top flight.
They will join Sunderland in the second tier next season after their north-east rivals were relegated last month. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.