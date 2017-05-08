LONDON May 8 Middlesbrough were relegated from the Premier League after they lost 3-0 at league leaders Chelsea on Monday.

Boro are seven points adrift of the safety zone with two games remaining and will return to the Championship after spending just one year in the top flight.

They will join Sunderland in the second tier next season after their north-east rivals were relegated last month. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)