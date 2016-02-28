Soccer-Elmohamady endorses fearless approach for Hull to survive
April 12 Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
Manchester United 3 Arsenal 2
Feb 28 Teenager Marcus Rashford followed up two goals on his Manchester United debut in midweek with another double plus an assist as Louis van Gaal's team beat Arsenal 3-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The 18-year-old local man struck twice in three minutes in the first half to undermine third-placed Arsenal's title challenge.
Former United striker Danny Welbeck pulled one goal back but Rashford set up Ander Herrera for United's third before Mesut Ozil reduced the deficit.
The result left Arsenal five points behind leaders Leicester City while United returned to fifth place above West Ham. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Fallon)
JAKARTA, April 12 A handful of marquee names and a heavy dose of optimism greet the return of professional soccer in Indonesia this weekend as the domestic league restarts after a two-year hiatus.