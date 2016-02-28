Manchester United 3 Arsenal 2

Feb 28 Teenager Marcus Rashford followed up two goals on his Manchester United debut in midweek with another double plus an assist as Louis van Gaal's team beat Arsenal 3-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 18-year-old local man struck twice in three minutes in the first half to undermine third-placed Arsenal's title challenge.

Former United striker Danny Welbeck pulled one goal back but Rashford set up Ander Herrera for United's third before Mesut Ozil reduced the deficit.

The result left Arsenal five points behind leaders Leicester City while United returned to fifth place above West Ham. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Fallon)